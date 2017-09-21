Hurricane Maria May Leave Puerto Rico Powerless for Months | Source News Flash

In today’s #NewsFlash

Khalid drops new single “Perfect”. The raw acoustic song is available for streaming on Soundcloud.

Offset raises $500,000 for the American Cancer Society in honor of his late grandmother who passed from cancer.

ABC’s The Mayor could be based on Chance The Rapper.

Nicki Minaj X Mac Lisptick collection is hitting stores today. Get ready for that Nicki Nude.

ZN Footwear owner Mark Wilkins is set to release his first signature shoe.

Hurricane Maria has devastated the island of Puerto Rico and left them powerless. It may take months to get the power back up.

11-year-old girl hit in the face at last night’s Yankees game and had to be hospitalized.