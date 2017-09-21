Issa Rae is “Rooting for Everybody Black” | Source News Flash

In Tuesday’s News Flash

Dr. Dre and Beats claim that Monster owes about $100M in back royalties.

Issa Rae kept it all the way 100 at the Emmys red carpet. Variety asked who the Insecure creator was rooting for and she simply responded, “I’m rooting for everybody Black”.

Mike Tyson’s story would be told in a biopic, played by Jamie Foxx.

Nike unveils the design for forthcoming SF Nike Air Force 1 High.

JAY-Z dedicates “The Story of O.J.” to Colin Kaepernick during The Meadows Festival in NYC Monday night.

A woman who alleges that she slept with Kevin Hart is trying to stick him for his paper. The mistress is making high demands that led the comedian to get the FBI involved.

St. Louis protests have continued and dozens of people have been arrested.