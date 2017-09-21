Kenyon Martin Says That People In NJ Used To Mistake Him As Joe Budden When He Played For The Nets

Joe Budden is 6 feet tall and Kenyon Martin is 6’9.

Yet, according to Martin people would confuse the two while out and about shopping in Newark, NJ.

Kenyon Martin was past of a three-headed monster that included Jason Kidd and Richardson of the then-New Jersey Nets that made back to back NBA Finals appearance in the early 2000s. The Nets would lose to the San Antonio Spurs and the Los Angeles Lakers off strong play of Shaquille O’Neal, Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan and Tony Parker, respectively. But, Martin would get respect from the Garden State for his thunderous dunks and strong defensive play on those competitive Western Conference teams.

He’s the man. BUT…sometimes Martin would be confused with another New Jersey notable that was making headway around the same time: Jersey City, NJ’s own Joe Budden!

Budden’s self-titled debut album, Joe Budden was quite buzzworthy off of the popularity of the Just Blaze produced, club anthem, Pump It Up.

According to Martin, who appeared on the Scoop B Radio podcast last week, while shopping in the downtown Newark, New Jersey business district, folks would confuse him with Budden. Everywhere, everywhere, you name it,” Kenyon Martin told Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson.

“I used to go onto Clinton Ave a lot and in the hood on Clinton Avenue shopping,” he said.

“It would be at a distance and then they would get up on me and see the height differential and say: ‘Oh hey! It’s K-Mart.’”

Thankfully folks realized who was who. K-Mart had a pretty successful summer, winning a Big 3 championship with Rashad McCants, Al Harrington and others on Team Trilogy, the only undefeated team in Ice Cube’s Big 3 League.

Joe Budden is also making splashes in headlines while getting everybody’s attention hosting the Everyday Struggle show with DJ Akademiks.