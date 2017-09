Miguel Perform “Sky Walker” And “Come Through and Chill” On “The Late Show”

Miguel stopped by the “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” last night to perform “Sky Walker.”

Stephen Colbert introduced the song and announced Miguel’s forthcoming album called War & Leisure. And after performing his latest single, gave the audience an extra treat by performing “Come Through and Chill” exclusively for the web.

Watch the two performances below.