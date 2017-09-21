Pleasure P is back with new music and a new visual for the fans.

With his new release “For A Long Time”, the former Pretty Ricky member taps UID Films for the video direction for the song that encourages lovers to get closer than ever before.

It’s been a while since we’ve heard some music from P, though he says, “Good music doesn’t have an expiration date, save the art.”

With this new relationship ballad, this single is the first of a set of new releases slated to bee dropped from a full project being released in the new year.

Taking what was once a Static Major song, produced by the Brian Michael Cox, Pleasure P puts his own sensual twist on the record, paying homage to Static.



Get into the new single and visuals below, and stayed tuned for more coming from Pleasure P.