757 native Vonsensei released his hit breakout single “Henny” nearly 2 years ago, and fans from all over are still raving all over social media about the sultry R&B vibe. The anticipation has been so high since it’s release that Von teamed up with Virginia collective The Traptastic to bring to the masses the official music video, playing on the seductive sensation the song itself provides.

The song reached over 1 Millions streams via Soundcloud. The official music video brings the feeling that “Henny” brings to life. Tune in below for brief motion picture experience.