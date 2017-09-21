Suge Knight has been rumored to know the truth behind what happened to Tupac Shakur on that fateful night in 1996 and in his recent interview, Knight slyly reveals that he actually may.

In the TMZ obtained clip of a phone interview with journalist Soledad O’ Brien and west coast rap legend Ice T for the FOX special, “Who Shot Biggie & Tupac,” Knight stated that he himself has had questions surrounding Tupac’s death and feels that the hospital stay and his demise as a result of the shooting don’t add up and let fans know that he felt it was more to the story.

“When Pac died, if he really did, you know? I mean when I left that hospital, me and Pac was laughing and joking. So I don’t see how somebody could turn from doing well to doing bad.”

When asked by O’ Brien if he felt Tupac was still alive, Suge replied with, “You never know.”

“I’m going to tell you like this, with ‘Pac you never know.”

This isn’t this first time that Suge has made the claim that Tupac is still alive, during an interview with TMZ in 2014 Knight also relayed the same message that ‘Pac was alive while throwing shots at Diddy.

“I will be the first to say that I didn’t kill or shoot Tupac, I was protecting Tupac but then you have Diddy b*tch ass all on TV acting like a rat saying this and that. When you look at the evidence of who did what and who’s claiming to have killed him, he’s a rat and was hired by one. Diddy knows he can’t say I killed Tupac because ‘Pac ain’t dead.”

Since Tupac’s was shot in a drive-by shooting in September of 1996, there have been conspiracy theorists who believe that he actually survived. From video surfacing as late as 2006 to Fabolous “spotting” him at the BET Awards, fans of the late rapper have never been totally convinced of his death.

Who Shot Biggie & Tupac? airs Sunday, September 24 on Fox.

