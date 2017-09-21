Suge Knight just re-fueled one of the biggest conspiracy theories in Hip Hop history.

The Death Row Records CEO, who was present at the time of Tupac’s shooting, told Ice-T and Soledad O’ Brien that “you never know” with Pac and he may very much be alive.

When Pac died — I mean, if he really did, you know. I mean, when I left that hospital, me and Pac was laughing and joking. So I don’t see how somebody can turn from doing well to doing bad. I’m gonna tell you that with Pac, you never know.

The revelation was made during a phone interview for the upcoming Fox special, Who Shot Biggie and Tupac. Tupac’s East Coast rival, Notorious B.I.G was fatally shot on March 9, 1996 and both murders are unsolved two decades later. Some conspiracy theorists believe that a healthy Biggie resides in Greece, meanwhile Tupac is keeping a low profile in Cuba.

What do you think?