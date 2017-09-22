The roll out for A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie’s debut album The Biggger Artist has officially started.

He released the first single “Say A” that was packed with his signature melodic flow and reflected on a slew of serious topics like police interaction and life in the streets.

The Bigger Artist is slate to be released through High Bridge The Label and Atlantic Records on September 29th. The album features the likes of Chris Brown, Trey Songz, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, 21 Savage, and PNB Rock. Listen to the first single from the Bronx emcee’s debut LP above.