In early September, singer Donn T made her debut in the literary world in the YA anthology series, “Behind the Song.” The book is a collection of short stories that finds 14 different authors penning pieces about musical works or musicians who have inspired them in some way. Donn T, who happens to be the sister of famed musician Questlove of The Roots, opted to write a story titled “Time to Soar.” The piece draws inspiration from Amy Winehouse’s “October Song,” which is about the late singer’s pet canary.

To celebrate her literary achievement, Donn T hit the studio and penned a new tune and the result was “Clear.” Serving as a companion piece for the book, the song is about a bird that would often visit Donn T’s window. Speaking on the song, she shared: “For almost 8 months, this bird would appear outside my window at various times of the day and call. The call was distinctive. I created the song around it.” The single features well-known Philadelphia based MC Chill Moody and is produced by Daru Jones (Jack White, Talib Kweli) and Ray Angry (Esperanza Spalding, Mark Ronson). The Source is proud to premiere “Clear,” which you can listen to below and purchase via Donn T’s label D-Tone Victorious and Orchard Distribution.