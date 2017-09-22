G Herbo’s debut album has been in the making for years but it’s finally here. You can cop Humble Beast on iTunes, or stream it on Apple Music.

He told XXL that he was “perfecting the project because it’s incredibly important to him”. He had a goal for Humble Beast to resemble JAY-Z’s Reasonable Doubt and Nas’ Illmatic, therefore it couldn’t be rushed.

Lil Uzi Vert, Bump J, Lil Bibby, Jeremih and Lil Yachty all guest feature on the album, while production includes DJ L, C-Sick, Southside and others. Do you think the album lives up to Reasonable Doubt and Illmatic standards?