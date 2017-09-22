Kanye West Packed On A Few Pounds And Twitter Turned His Songs Into Fat Jokes

A picture of Kanye West surfaced the Internet today September 22nd, and he appears to be thicker than usual.

The Internet doesn’t take anything seriously and the jokes began instantly. “Father Stretch My Pants”, one Twitter user tweeted making a parody of the title of the song featured on Ye’s album The Life of Pablo. Keep in mind that Kanye is a father of two, and his surrogate is pregnant with baby number 3. Fatherhood can add a few inches to your waist.

In other related Kanye news, TMZ reported that the rapper was set to meet face-to-face with JAY-Z to resolve their issues. Also, the word on the street is Ye is working on new music. His new weight can be signs of his hard work *Kanye shrug*.

No more Hardee's in LA pic.twitter.com/BOsEpGPG63 — I hate Football (@FlowsAndolini) September 22, 2017

What is Kim feeding Kanye West 🤔 pic.twitter.com/rsyqnk2dlv — Mikey Mashila (@MikeyMashila) September 22, 2017