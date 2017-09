Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are about to enter parenthood.

TMZ reports that Kylie, 20, has been telling her friends that she’s expecting. It’s also rumored that Travis, 25, was telling people that they’re expecting a girl and reflecting about how life is going to change.

The only source of this revelation is TMZ, but Kyle posted a picture on Snapchat that looks like a baby bump poking through her dark, over-sized shirt.