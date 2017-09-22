The Michael Jordan Crying Meme Made It To Jeopardy

On this week’s episode of Jeapordy! memes were a category. The category titled Fond Meme-ories wouldn’t be properly represented without the mention of the famous Michael Jordan crying meme.

The meme was popularized last year and was taken from Jordan’s 2009 Hall of Fame enshrinement, where he delivered an emotional speech. Gladly someone correctly answered, “Who is Michael Jordan?” on the trivia show. Twitter began to celebrate making it to mainstream television.