In today’s #NewsFlash

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie releases new song “Say A” from debut LP, The Bigger Artist.

Damian Lillard aka Dame Dolla drops news single ‘Run It Up’ feat Lil Wayne.

Beyonce and Jay-Z to host a benefit concert in Brooklyn at the Barclays Center for relief for victims affected by Hurricane Irma.

The Los Angeles location of the Kardashian’s Dash store was trashed and broken into by a woman with a machete.

The Air Jordan XXXII Rosso Corsa drops this weekend on September 23rd.

North Korea could be testing hydrogen bombs over the pacific ocean. They sure know how to keep the United States on our toes.

The Rams beat the 49ers 41-39 in last night’s football game.