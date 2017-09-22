Oprah Winfrey Set to Debut on ’60 Minutes’ with Story About Political Division in America

Years after the exit of her iconic self-titled talk show, Oprah Winfrey returns to CBS with a new gig. The media mogul and network announced that she had been chosen to work for the long-running television program 60 Minutes.

Special contributor @oprah Winfrey with Executive Producer Jeff Fager as they finalize her story for this Sunday. #50yearsof60 A post shared by 60 Minutes (@60minutes) on Sep 19, 2017 at 11:12am PDT

The news magazine show highlights a number of issues and topics presented in today’s society, from politics to pop culture. Its hosts and correspondents include: Sharyn Alfonsi, Anderson Cooper, Steve Kroft,Lara Logan, Norah O’Donnell, Scott Pelley, Charlie Rose, Lesley Stahl, Jon Wertheim, and Bill Whitaker.

One of the richest self-made women from ventures in television, film, print, and more—Winfrey will add her mark to the 60 Minutes legacy with her first story appearing on a broadcast next week Sunday, Sept. 24. The network says of her, “Through the power of media, Oprah Winfrey has created an unparalleled connection with people around the world.” As a “special contributor,” she will introduce the 50th anniversary season of the program with an examination of the political division happening in the United States as she talks with voters, CBS teases.

The show is already attracting attention given Winfrey’s past investigative skills, mixed with the current political climate and presidential administration in the United States. Her debut will take place on the episode airing at 7:30 p.m. EST on CBS.

Winfrey commemorated the occasion with a photo posted to social media, captioned, “It’s official. Got my CBS id card today.” Catch Oprah Winfrey in her zone on the upcoming season opener of 60 Minutes.