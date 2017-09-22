Pablo Escobar’s Brother Sues Netflix for $1 Billion and Threatens to Shut Down Series if He Isn’t Paid

The Netflix original series Narcos is critically acclaimed, and almost everyone likes it except for Pablo Escobar’s brother.

Escobar’s brother, Roberto de Jesus Escobar Gaviria, 71, has sued Netflix for $1 billion against Narcos over copyrights. The Hollywood Reporter reported that the lawsuit was filed last year after the streaming service used the king pin’s name and story without permission from Escobar Inc., which is owned by Gaviria.

I don’t want Netflix or any other film production company to film any movies in Medellin or Colombia that relates to me or my brother Pablo without authorization from Escobar Inc. It is very dangerous. Especially without our blessing. This is my country.

Gaviria continued, “If we don’t receive it, we will close their little show.”