On this date this in 1992, Brick City, NJ’s own Reggie “Redman” Noble dropped his debut solo release ‘Whut? Thee Album’ on the Def Jam imprint.

Produced primarily by the legendary EPMD’s Erick Sermon, Whut? introduced the world to Redman; the newest recruit to the supergroup The Hit Squad. The fans wanted more from what they got from the Newark native on “Hardcore” from EPMD’s ‘Business Never Personal’ album, where Redman was first heard by Erick and Parrish fans, making them Redman fans by default.

Tracks the propelled the album’s success include singles such as the visual accompanying “Time 4 Sum Aksion”, “Tonight’s TDa Night”, the weed rolling anthem “How To Roll A Blunt” and the beginning of the ever-evolving saga of “The Sooper man Lover”. This four and a half mic album was certified gold by the the RIAA in less than a year and certified official by the streets upon its release.

Big shouts to Redman and Erick Sermon for making the Funk Doctor Spock’s first project a certified Hip Hop classic!