As promised, Tory Lanez began the roll out for his forthcoming album today September 22nd.

The Toronto emcee released the first single off of Hate To Say, “Shooters”. While there’s still no release date for the album, we know that it’s complete. Throughout the Summer Tory displayed a great pride in this project saying that he didn’t sample any beats, and penned his lyrics instead of freestyle like he did on his first album.

It’s Fargo season so brace yourself for some new heat. Press play above to listen to “Shooters”.