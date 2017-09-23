The Trump Administration Wants More “Clear And Convincing Evidence” To Take Sexual Assault Cases On Campus Seriously

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos just reversed a key part of the government policy concerning sexual assault on campuses. She claims that she is giving more freedom to campuses to balance the rights of accused students because the rules enforced by the Obama administration “lacked basic elements of fairness”.

Janet Napolitano, the president of the University of California system and a Homeland Security secretary in the Obama administration, said the department’s announcement would “in effect weaken sexual violence protections, prompt confusion among campuses about how best to respond to reports of sexual violence and sexual harassment, and unravel the progress that so many schools have made.”

This will discourage victims to come forward because they’ll feel like it’s pointless because the proper protocols aren’t being taken to resolve or prevent the issue. Shame on Betsy for letting women down because her new policy is only fair to men.