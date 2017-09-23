Just 10 days before Hurricane Harvey devastated Houston, Texas, President Donald Trump canceled one of the most progressive flood-risk management policies, put in place by Barack Obama. The policy, Federal Flood Risk Management Standard (FFRMS), approached the construction at flood-risk boundaries with caution. While we all know that compassion isn’t Donnie’s strongest suit, he seemed to putting his best foot forward in this situation by being in constant communication with FEMA and vowing to push a major recovery package through Congress. He even put his phone down a went to visit Corpus Christi and Austin, which suffered relatively light damage compared to the city Houston.

Following this disaster came two more: Hurricane Irma and Hurricane Maria, which left trails of death and destruction throughout Florida and the Caribbean. Reports say that it will take months to restore power in Puerto Rico meanwhile, the island of Barbuda was completely wiped off the map. Extinguishing a civilization that lived on the island for more than 300 years.

On the other hand, we’re at the brink of a nuclear war with North Korea, and all our President seems to care about is NFL players peacefully protesting the National Anthem. Trump took shots at Colin Kaepernick during a campaign for Luther Strange which enraged current and past NFL players. He also announced on Twitter that the Golden State Warriors were uninvited to the White House because Stephen Curry was “hesitating”, after clearly stating he had no interest in attending anyway.

Who’s in charge of prioritizing Trump’s agendas? Apparently Donnie doesn’t have his priorities straight and he seems to be showing signs of mental illness.