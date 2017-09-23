President Donald Trump went to Alabama to campaign for Luther Strange for Senate in Alabama, but he shied away from the topic to put a spotlight on football players who protest the National Anthem.

Without naming the former San Francisco 49ers Quarterback, Trump attacks Colin Kaepernick and calls him and other protestors “sons of bitches”. He also encourages fans to boycott the National Football League over the protests.

#DonaldTrump fires direct shots at #ColinKaepernick

NFL stars of the past and present were outraged and sent a message to Trump through the best way to reach him, Twitter.

DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association, also made his position clear.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell also released a statement saying that Trump’s divisive statement was disrespectful to the league.