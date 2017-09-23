President Donald Trump went to Alabama to campaign for Luther Strange for Senate in Alabama, but he shied away from the topic to put a spotlight on football players who protest the National Anthem.

Without naming the former San Francisco 49ers Quarterback, Trump attacks Colin Kaepernick and calls him and other protestors “sons of bitches”. He also encourages fans to boycott the National Football League over the protests.

#DonaldTrump fires direct shots at #ColinKaepernick A post shared by The Source Magazine (@thesource) on Sep 23, 2017 at 8:43am PDT

NFL stars of the past and present were outraged and sent a message to Trump through the best way to reach him, Twitter.

The behavior of the President is unacceptable and needs to be addressed. If you do not Condemn this divisive Rhetoric you are Condoning it!! — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) September 23, 2017

I can’t take anything our Celebrity in Chief says seriously. He’s a real life clown/troll 🤡 — George Iloka (@George_iloka) September 23, 2017

#Kaepernick we riding with you bro ✊🏾 — Reggie Bush (@ReggieBush) September 23, 2017

When will people learn that fear won’t make someone sit down. It quite possibly will make more stand up for what they believe in. — Chris Conley (@_flight17_) September 23, 2017

It's a shame and disgrace when you have the President of the US calling citizens of the country sons of a bitches. — Bishop Sankey (@BishopSankey) September 23, 2017

cloth has more value than people. apparently. https://t.co/PZjeRA9861 — feeno (@ArianFoster) September 23, 2017

I'm a full supporter of the Flag & This country! Trust Me! But this can't be real! https://t.co/GAPkZPB8hz — Rishard Matthews (@_RMatthews) September 23, 2017

Trump!! 😔😔😔😔😔😔😔 — Thomas Davis (@ThomasDavisSDTM) September 23, 2017

Does anyone tell trump to stick to politics, like they tell us to stick to sports? Smh. — Eric Ebron (@Ebron85) September 23, 2017

Trump stay in ur place… football have nothing to do wit u smh — Zach Brown (@ZachBrown_55) September 23, 2017

They really let Trump do and say whatever TF he wants. Shit is crazy. — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) September 23, 2017

DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association, also made his position clear.

We will never back down. We no longer can afford to stick to sports. pic.twitter.com/Ec3Bc4qt9h — DeMaurice Smith (@DeSmithNFLPA) September 23, 2017

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell also released a statement saying that Trump’s divisive statement was disrespectful to the league.