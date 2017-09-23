Oh, (y)our beloved POTUS.

There’s never a dull moment where Donald Trump is concerned and while most of the country has their eyes on an imminent nuclear threat and the devastation of natural disasters throughout the mainland’s coasts and island territories, the President of the United States has managed to make headlines this weekend for all the wrong reasons.

On top of his referring to NFL players who protest the National Anthem as “sons of b-tches” who need to be fired, he also went on to his preferred medium of choice to take a quick shot at Golden State Warriors’ point guard Steph Curry.

It seems he didn’t take to kindly to the team’s slow response after extending an invitation to visit the White House following Golden State’s championship victory earlier this year, and in one fell swoop he rescinded the invitation.

“Going to the White House is considered a great honor for a championship team,” wrote Trump in a tweet. “Stephen Curry is hesitating, therefore invitation is withdrawn!”

Going to the White House is considered a great honor for a championship team.Stephen Curry is hesitating,therefore invitation is withdrawn! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2017

When the Warriors’ first laid claim to their victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers this summer, questions did arise on whether or not the team would be going to the White House to meet with the president as is the tradition.

After a while, chatter around the subeject fell silent and almost went by unnoticed. But, nothing’s truly ever silent where The Donald is involved, is it?

Check out Twitter’s most poignant, and often hilarious, responses to the latest in Donald Trump’s antics.

Trump: Coming to the White House is a privilege, your invitation has been revoked. Stephen Curry: pic.twitter.com/ctKLUOMnBO — Nesto (@E_Castro81) September 23, 2017

Stephen Curry & The Golden State Warriors responding to Donald Trump White House comment pic.twitter.com/GheOVVXLI5 — TreTheGentleman (@TreTheGentleman) September 23, 2017

Trump attacks Colin Kaepernick, Stephen Curry & Jamele Hill. What do you expect from a white supremacist. #TakeAKnee #AmJoy pic.twitter.com/gfvIefffnN — Sherri Shavon❄️❄️ (@sherrishavon) September 23, 2017

So Trump didn't condem Brady or Kerr when they declined. Soon as Stephen Curry, an person of color declines gets publicly condemned by Trump — J-Falls (@redsox123586) September 23, 2017

Donald Trump rescinds invitation for the NBA champion @warriors, but they’ve already been there & met w a REAL president! pic.twitter.com/YdxNNmIysf — Khary Penebaker (@kharyp) September 23, 2017

Trump has now attacked Jemele Hill, Colin Kaepernick, & Stephen Curry. All have something in common but I can’t quite put my finger on it. — Ryan Lizza (@RyanLizza) September 23, 2017