LeBron James to Trump: “Going to the White House Was a Great Honor Before You Showed Up”

LeBron James called your President Donald Trump a “bum” after he withdrew an invitation to the White House that Stephen Curry already declined.

NBA championship teams traditionally pay a visit to the White House following their victory, and the Golden State Warriors have been avoiding this visit after beating the Cleveland Cavaliers in the last championship.

Donnie announced via Twitter that the invitation is now withdrawn because the GSW’s point guard is “hesitating”.

Going to the White House is considered a great honor for a championship team.Stephen Curry is hesitating,therefore invitation is withdrawn! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2017

However, Curry doesn’t seem to be too hesitant and has his mind made on not going. According to SF Gate, Curry said he didn’t want to go to the White House because: