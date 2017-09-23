Colin Kaepernick, the former Super Bowl Quarterback, has been the center of attention after kneeling during the national anthem last season to protest police injustice against minorities. While many remain silent on the subject, Kaepernick has been a free agent without a team since the start of the season and recently mocked by the 45th president of the United States.

During a rally in Huntsville, Alabama on Friday, September 22, the current president of the United States stated, “Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, you’d say, ‘Get that son of a bitch off the field right now. Out! He’s fired.” While social media was in an uproar over the statement, it was Kaepernick’s mother, Teresa Kaepernick, who spoke out in defense of her son’s kneeling protest during the National Anthem. “Guess that makes me a proud bitch, ” she tweeted.

Like many mothers before her, Teresa has had to endure the racist and unfair comments about her son. While everyone is entitled to their opinion, there’s no support like the love of a mother. Colin Kaepernick’s knelt knee stood for more than the obvious. He knelt for all the mom’s who lost their sons to senseless murders at the hands of police officers. Teresa Kaepernick has not lost her son in a barrage of bullets but she stands with other moms who have had their child’s character assassinated and demoted because of their beliefs. Our sons, daughters and neighbors are at stake in today’s climate and hate is being promoted through various platforms including the White House. Let us not forget those who fought for change before us and migrated to the United States for freedom. Look at the video below from parents who have lost their children to senseless murders and understand why we kneel with Kaepernick.