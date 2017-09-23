The New York Knicks have agreed to trade NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

OKC will send Enes Kanter, Doug McDermott and a draft pick from the Chicago Bulls to the Knicks. A trade call is set for Monday, with Anthony expected to waive his no-trade clause.

Although this may be a good move for Anthony, will the pairing with Russell Westbrook and Paul George help him reach the ultimate goal of a championship?