The New York Knicks have agreed to trade NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony to the Oklahoma City Thunder.
OKC will send Enes Kanter, Doug McDermott and a draft pick from the Chicago Bulls to the Knicks. A trade call is set for Monday, with Anthony expected to waive his no-trade clause.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 23, 2017
Although this may be a good move for Anthony, will the pairing with Russell Westbrook and Paul George help him reach the ultimate goal of a championship?