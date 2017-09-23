New York Knicks Reportedly Agree to Trade Carmelo Anthony to Oklahoma City Thunder

New York Knicks Reportedly Agree to Trade Carmelo Anthony to Oklahoma City Thunder

The New York Knicks have agreed to trade NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

OKC will send Enes Kanter, Doug McDermott and a draft pick from the Chicago Bulls to the Knicks. A trade call is set for Monday, with Anthony expected to waive his no-trade clause.

New York has agreed to a deal to send Carmelo Anthony to OKC for Enes Kanter, Doug McDermott and a draft pick, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 23, 2017

Although this may be a good move for Anthony, will the pairing with Russell Westbrook and Paul George help him reach the ultimate goal of a championship?