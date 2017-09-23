Words by Larry Reid

During the U.S. Presidential Campaign in 2016, and since the election of Donald Trump as the 45th President of the United States, many have wondered whether Trump was either: (i) a master marketing genius (i.e., con-man), (ii) voice of frustrated Americans seeking to simply “make America great again” or (iii) mentally unstable and disturbed. The daily news cycles, political blogs and social media discussions have spent a great amount of time on the first two possibilities but few have seriously explored whether America has a mentally challenged person sitting in the White House and traveling athe world representing this country and its citizens.

This question, while not regularly discussed in the media, is not entirely new to some who saw signs of Trump’s mental abnormality. Back in November, three prominent professors of psychiatry from Harvard University and the University of California publicly diagnosed Trump and warned former President Barack Obama in a letter of their concerns that Trump had mental challenges including, severe personality disorders and mental incapacities. They gave notice and argued Trump is unable to distinguish between reality and fantasy. They were also concerned about his volatility.

These same scholars reportedly requested Obama to conduct a full medical and neuropsychiatric evaluation of Trump. More recently, these same professors along with others from Yale and Columbia University advised the U.S. Congress to “invoke Constitutional provisions to remove him from office” because “the signs of the president unraveling are stark” and “that the power of the presidency has accentuated Mr. Trumps failings with devastating effects.”

What do you think?