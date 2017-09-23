Friday night [September 22], Donald Trump landed in Huntsville, Alabama to campaign and show his support for Sen. Luther Strange. Strange has practically based his entire campaign on convincing potential voters how much of a close knit relationship he has with Trump, and how much he supports and agrees with all of our President’s outrageous objectives, goals, and viewpoints. In doing so, Strange hopes to garner the majority vote in the Republican primary runoff.

As apart of his endorsement for Strange, Trump gave another mouth dropping speech that probably made a lot of viewers cringe but more importantly, a speech that could make many wonder is this the start of a race war initiated by our very own President? Amongst the many topics Trump touched on, his statements in regard to the NFL National Anthem Player Protests were the most disturbing. “Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners when someone disrespects our flag — to say, “Get that son of a b*tch off the field right now,” Trump said. “OUT! He’s fired!”

Trump went on to acknowledge that whatever coach is the first to take such a course of action against player protests will be the most popular person in the country. As if the demolition of the black man is a necessary achievement to be honored in what seems like our country’s big popularity contest. Trump followed up on such an absurd statement by stating, “That’s a total disrespect of our heritage. That’s total disrespect for everything we stand for.”

Obviously, oblivious to the sole reason these players are protesting it is sad and unfair that Trump can find the fault in these players protests but cannot seem to acknowledge the outright disrespect from racist police officers who some have blatantly, and others who may have accidentally taken the lives of innocent African American people. Is that what America stands for?

The classy, charming, ever so eloquent former President Barack Obama, wouldn’t dare use his influence to throw personal blows at NFL players who have chosen to use their platform to stand for a cause that is close to the heart. It makes it comical yet very scary to witness Trump address menial sports matters more passionately than he ever addressed the natural disasters that happened in Houston, Florida, and Puerto Rico.

If Trump and Strange and all of their supporters share the same great American values, it makes one wonder are those values to ignore the plight of the African American community and move forward with no regard or compassion towards the inequality still experienced in a post-slavery America? Will we make America great again by returning it to its original state of racial warfare? Is that the plan of action?

As a voice and advocates of the Hip Hop community, The Source stands for those who stand for our culture and more importantly, who stand for what’s right no matter their race, religion, or job title. Although we cover pop culture our stance will not always support popular viewpoints and we hope that you all support equality by any means.