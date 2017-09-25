Anthony Weiner Gets Thrown in the Slammer for 21 Months For Sexting With Teen

Former Brooklyn congressman Anthony Weiner was sentenced to 21 months in prison on Monday, September 25th, for convincing a 15-year-old High School student to undress and touch herself on Skype in 2016.

Weiner, 53, faced up to 10 years in the slammer and pled guilty to one count of transferring obscene material to a minor. According to the case, Weiner was sexting the minor for two months before she messaged him on Twitter in January 2016.

Weiner wanted two years probation because he argued that he has an obsession with sexting as a whole, not an obsession with underaged girls. However, the government gave him two years in prison.