B.O.B. Wants To Use Crowdfunding To Prove That The Earth Is Flat

B.O.B. Wants To Use Crowdfunding To Prove That The Earth Is Flat

Flat Earth advocate B.o.B. has launched a GoFundMe page to help him raise $200,000 in order to ostensibly “purchase and launch multiple satellites into space” so that B.o.B. can once and for all prove or disprove whether the Earth is flat. (It’s not flat.) “Help B.o.B find the curve!,” the GoFundMe page proclaims.

There are some other crazy people that gave him $266 at the time of this writing.

Referring to himself as “flat Earth B.o.B” in the same video, he stressed the fact that he is really “looking for the curve.”

The “Nothin’ on You” performer questioned the Earth’s shape on Twitter in January 2016. The rant found him emphasizing his belief that more research was needed.