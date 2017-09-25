Cardi B’s “Bodak Yellow” has officially dethroned Taylor Swift’s “Look What You Made Me Do” as the No. 1 song in the country and rests atop of the Billboard Hot 100.

“Bodak Yellow” now marks the first featureless rap single by a woman to hit No. 1 since Lauryn Hill’s “Doo Wop (That Thing)” in 1998. The catchy tune effortlessly became the song of the Summer and has been climbing the charts since its release in June. Cardi dropped a Latin remix followed by Kodak Black’s remix, “Kodak Orange”.

Fans are anticipating Cardi’s debut album, and the word on the street is she’s set to be featured on Migos’ Culture 2. So until then, press play above to celebrate “Bodak Yellow” being No. 1.