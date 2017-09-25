Just when you thought the NBA offseason couldn’t get anymore wild, Carmelo Anthony waived his no-trade clause and is headed to the Oklahoma City Thunder for Enes Kanter, Dough McDermott, and a second-round draft pick from the Chicago Bulls. This move marked the end of an era for the New York Knicks. Carmelo led the team to the playoffs three times in the course of seven seasons.

Carmelo has finally spoken since the news broke in an emotional letter to New York, saying how much he loves the city and how it molded him. “New York equipped me to make it in any other place in the world. It taught me how to Be Comfortable with Being Uncomfortable.,” Carmelo wrote.

No matter what happens, I will always LOVE YOU. Although this goodbye is just temporary, this is the hardest goodbye for me to say. I wipe the tears off my cheek and smile at the same time because I know that we will meet again someday.