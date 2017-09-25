Chance The Rapper is Set to Debut New Music on ‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’

Chance The Rapper is making an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert to talk about a slew of topics, as well as perform never-before-heard music.

The Late Show made the announcement via Twitter and we’re all excited AF.

TONIGHT: @StephenAtHome sits down with the legend that is @chancetherapper before he performs 🚨 NEVER-BEFORE-HEARD MUSIC. 🚨 pic.twitter.com/ahHIPrmpI0 — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) September 25, 2017

Colbert has premiered new music for Chance in the past. In 2015, we heard “Angels” from his debut album Coloring Book for the first time on The Late Show. Many fans are hoping that the teased Future collaboration will see the light of day on the talk show, but either way it’ll be a treat.