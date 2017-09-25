Although Gates is behind bars it hasn’t stopped him from providing his fans with consistent new releases to keep him top of mind and tip of tongue during his prison stint. Since being incarcerated in October, Gates and his team have managed to release a new song titled ‘What If’ and later finally releasing the video to that same song.

Shortly after releasing the video to ‘What If’, Dreka Gates, Kevin Gates’ wife, took to Instagram to announce the official release date for Kevin’s new mixtape By Any Means 2 asking fans to spread the word. Already serving as Kevin’s booking manager and co-founder of the Bread Winners Association, Dreka is already very hands on when it comes to Kevin’s career and all of his success. Nonetheless, back in July Dreka hinted at the release of a new project from Kevin and all the apprehension she was experiencing from having complete creative control. She tweeted:

BTW working on Kevin’s new project right now 😬and I’m not going to lie, I’m nervous as F b/c I’m not getting any input from him 😩 & he’s (1) — Dreka Gates (@realdrekagates) July 11, 2017

(2) fully entrusted me w/everything so there’s a lot of pressure! I respect real artists and their artistry and to be making ALL of the — Dreka Gates (@realdrekagates) July 11, 2017

(3) decisions is scary but rest assured the music is always fire🔥 as F! 😌 — Dreka Gates (@realdrekagates) July 11, 2017

Furthermore, By Any Means 2 was finally released on Thursday [September 21]. It is a 14-track project of never heard before Gates material. Congrats to Kevin and Dreka on continued success despite the circumstances. What are your thoughts on By Any Means 2?

You can stream it here.