Today MTV announced that Ed Sheeran and the Migos will be taking the stage at the TRL premiere.

TRL is scheduled to air live on weekdays at 3:30 PM E/T from the legendary, newly expanded MTV Times Square studio. The countdown show’s hosts include DC Young Fly, Tamara Dhia, Amy Pham, Erik Zachary, Lawrence Jackson and content creators such as Liza Koshy and The Dolan Twins. There will also be an official TRL show on Musical.ly, airing on Mondays and Thursdays.

The network is pulling all cards to garner a young audience for the reboot of the enormously popular series, which ended its 10 year run in 2008. Don’t miss TRL on October 2nd on MTV.