Today in Source News Flash:

Following Donald Trump’s inflammatory Sunday morning tweet, in which he took shots at the NFL and players kneeling in solidarity with Colin Kaepernick, many celebrities started voicing out their opinions. J. Cole took to Twitter to encourage the players to continue their protest and criticize NFL’s handling of Kaepernick’s case. He also suggested that football fans should boycott the league and stop watching the games.

God bless every player that finds courage to kneel today. But the real power comes from you deciding to not watch. — J. Cole (@JColeNC) September 24, 2017

On Friday, Gucci Mane tweeted about his plans for the upcoming year. In 2018 he plans to go 100% independent and deliver us a massive amount of new music.

2018 I'm going 100 percent independent and dropping a mixtape every other day 🤷🏿‍♂️#MrDavisTheAlbum — Gucci Mane (@gucci1017) September 22, 2017

Legend himself, Stevie Wonder, joined the #TakeTheKnee movement past Saturday (September 23) and before headlining hi set at the 2017 Global Citizen Festival he delivered a powerful message alongside his son, Kwame Morris, and took the knee in front of the crowd gathered in New York’s Central Park.

Louis Vuitton has been named the best fashion brand in the world by a brand consultancy company, Interbrand. It took 19th place overall among all industries.

Just a few days ago, Kanye West stepped onto the streets of Los Angeles in a never-before-seen colorway of the YEEZY Boost 700 Wave Runner. The first colorway of the silhouette dropped a little over a month ago with shipping on the sneaker expected to start on November 1.

Jared Kushner, senior White House adviser and son-in-law of President Donald Trump, has occasionally used a private email account for correspondence with fellow administration officials, his lawyer, Abbe Lowell, confirmed to CNN on Sunday.

Teams showed unity throughout NFL during anthems on Sunday (September 24). In stadiums around the country, and in London, players, coaches and owners reacted to President Donald Trump’s recent comments. Some by taking a knee, others by not even leaving the locker rooms.