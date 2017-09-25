September is Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month; a month dedicated to funding research and celebrating survivors of pediatric cancer. Hyundai Hope on Wheels commemorates the cause with a “Celebration of Life” series around the country, with it’s latest stop in Chicago, IL on Thursday, September 21.

Actress Jennifer Freeman (“My Wife and Kids,” You Got Served) hosted the Chicago gala, as ground breaking doctors received grants for their work in their fields. The evening also included a performance from “The Voice” season seven contestant Luke Wade.

The average age of a child diagnosed with cancer is six. Hope on Wheels supports research while working directly with child cancer patients, research on low-survival cancers, research in an institution’s core pursuit and research that explores the underlying biology of childhood cancer.

Hyundai Hope On Wheels, the non-profit organization that launched in 1998, continues to funds discovery, awarding major grants to research centers actively investigating treatments and cures. $130 million will have been awarded to groundbreaking research institutes across the country by the end of 2017.

“While great strides have been made in the fight against pediatric cancer over the last 19 years, pediatric cancer sadly remains the leading disease-related cause of death for children in the U.S.,” said Jerry Flannery, President and CEO of Hyundai Motor America. “It is a terrible disease that impacts far too many kids each year and robs them of their youth. As part of our mission at Hyundai to be a better company, we remain committed to bringing hope to families faced with this disease and to helping close the gap in funding for critical cancer research.”

Every time a Hyundai vehicle is purchased, Hyundai and its U.S. dealers make a donation to Hyundai Hope On Wheels.

Check out pictures from the event:

Click here to donate and learn more about the cause.

Photo credit: David Alexander