If you’re a fan of Kevin Hart’s then you know that he incorporates his real life situations into his stand-up acts.

Hart took the stage over the weekend in Atlanta and told the audience, “We got a lot of s–t to talk about today, people”. Without directly addressing the elephant in the room, Hart hinted that there are better days to come.

The words appreciation do no justice for what I feel for your guys … I’m going through some s–t, I’m going through drama… I say thank you from the bottom of my heart because I want you guys to understand that I’m not perfect … Things happen when they’re supposed to. Things happen for a reason. In this particular case, I promise you I’m going to come out a better man and father than I’ve ever been.

In case you live under a rock, a sex tape of Hart and a woman who isn’t his pregnant wife surfaced the Internet and the culprit who leaked the video made several demands that led to Hart involving the FBI.