Kim Kardashian didn’t hold back during the Keeping Up With The Kardashians: 10th Anniversary Special when she explained why it took so long for her and Kanye West to fall in love.

The couple knew each other for nine years before they were romantically involved. Kim “vividly” remembers meeting Ye in 2002 and detailed their first encounter.

I met him in 2002 or 2003. He was recording a song with Brandy and I was her friend and I vividly remember hanging out with him. They did a video together so I’d seen him a few times. I remember he was asking his friends “Who is this Kim Kar-de-jon?” He didn’t know what my name was and it was really cute.

Kim then revealed that her and Ye were in communication a lot before her divorce from Kris Humphries. Kim kind of missed the hint that Ye was throwing at her but it became clear soon enough.

I don’t really know. I can’t remember. Probably all of the above. Right before I got married to Kris Humphries we were talking and I just went in a different direction. I think I had to go through that to figure out what I wanted.

Fastforward six months after her divorce, Ye invited her to a trip to Paris and swept her off her feet.

After my break up I was feeling really low and down and he was like: “Just come to Paris and see my fashion show.” He jokes that he put on this whole fashion show just to get a date with me. I went and I stayed with him and that’s when we started dating. I swear from the moment I landed and was there, I fell madly in love with him and I thought “Oh my God, why didn’t I do this sooner?” This is like what real life is like and love and fun and real support. This is what it is.

Aww.