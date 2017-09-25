Michael Jordan typically stands clear of political controversy, but its difficult to keep quiet in light of the recent attacks against Colin Kaepernick and Stephen Curry from President Donald Trump.

One of the fundamental rights this country is founded on was freedom of speech, and we have a long tradition of nonviolent, peaceful protest,” Jordan told the Charlotte Observer. “Those who exercise the right to peacefully express themselves should not be demonized or ostracized.

It’s nice to know that the greatest basketball player in the world supports athletes using their platform to stand up for justice.