After tapping on Toronto’s own Tory Lanez for the original version earlier this year, Mr. Papers calls on Remy Ma for an updated version of his latest single, “Celine.” Produced by Sky Mike, Remy Ma and Tory Lanez kick off the record with their signature flows, while Mr. Papers brings the record home with a list of his accolades, his woman dressing just the way he likes it, and never believing he’d get to where he is now.

Making a name for himself outside his child’s mother, Lil Kim, Mr. Papers treats us to a banger that is sure to ring off in the club. The record is set to appear on his forthcoming project, ‘Transitions.’

Stream below and be sure to purchase the record on iTunes now.