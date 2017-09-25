Words by Jason Corder

While our President is picking fights with the NFL players, North Korea is getting ready for war.

North Korea’s foreign minister Ri Young Ho said on Monday that President Donald Trump had declared war on North Korea and that Pyongyang reserves the right to take countermeasures, including shooting down U.S. bombers even if they are not in its air space.

“The whole world should clearly remember it was the U.S. who first declared war on our country,” Ri told reporters in New York. “Since the United States declared war on our country, we will have every right to make countermeasures, including the right to shoot down United States strategic bombers even when they are not inside the airspace border of our country”.

Ri referred to Trump’s tweet Saturday that said: “Just heard Foreign Minister of North Korea speak at U.N. If he echoes thoughts of Little Rocket Man, they won’t be around much longer!” Trump also used the derisive reference to Kim in his speech to the U.N. General Assembly on Sept. 19.

Just heard Foreign Minister of North Korea speak at U.N. If he echoes thoughts of Little Rocket Man, they won't be around much longer! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2017

The war of words between the two leaders seems to be heading towards something explosive. I can’t possibly see the US attacking first but I can see Trump leading us into a war that nobody wants.