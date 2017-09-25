Joining in the protest against police brutality and racial injustice, Pharrell Williams dropped to both knees during his Charlottesville concert.

“I wanna get on my knees right now,” the Virginia Beach native declared on Sunday, September 24 while performing at an event hosted by Dave Matthews Band in Charlottesville, a city that has recently dominated headlines in the wake of white supremacists protests arising last month.

“I’m in Virginia right now, I’m home. Can’t nobody tell me what to do if I want to get on my knees right now.”

“If I want to get on my knees right now for the people of my city, for the people of my state, that’s what that flag is for,” said the “Blurred Lines” singer near the end of his set.

According to Billboard, his gesture was met with applause and cheers from the audience, before performing his Grammy Award winning hit, “Happy.”

Williams isn’t the only singer taking a stand while performing. Stevie Wonder also took a knee at the Global Citizen Festival in New York’s Central Park on Saturday, September 23. “Tonight I’m taking a knee for America,” Wonder said. “But not just one knee, both knees. Both knees in prayer for our planet, our future, our leaders of the world and our globe.”

Wonder repeated the gesture the following evening, at the same show Williams was performing. The “Isn’t She Lovely” legend was on stage with Dave Matthews Band when he took to both knees, as Dave Matthews joined him in the stance.

