Say hello to King Graint – one of the hottest producers on the rise who works with the hottest artists. King Graint’s name is derived from his birth name Grant Petrauskas; with an “i” added to “Graint” and “King” in front since he’s a music production king. King Graint recently worked with a few artists from Slaughterhouse who are signed to Eminem’s Shady Records- Kxng Crooked on his song “Too Ashamed” and Royce da 5’9 on “Almost Paradise”. Both songs have received tremendous positive feedback from fans and industry insiders.

King Graint has also worked with Rick Rubin’s new artist Kevin Pollari, comedian Funny Mike aka 22 Savage, Truth Ali who has worked with Planet Asia and Nitty Scott who has worked with Kendrick Lamar. Graint has also produced for Butch Cassidy who has a song with Snoop Dogg, and Gift of Gab from Bay Area hip hop duo Blackalicious. Recently, King Graint collaborated with buzzing 15 year old singer Iliana Eve on the singles “Kylie’s Daddy” which broke on TMZ, “Too Ashamed” which premiered on Billboard, “49 Lives: Lost Souls” that was featured in the New York Daily News, and “All Alone” which debuted on HipHopDX. All of these singles were released in conjunction with the Smith and Hay record label.

King Graint is making major power moves and took his production a step further by launching his own record company named 9:19 Music Group. The label’s name is meaningful considering that it was launched this year on King Graint’s birthday which was September 19th (9/19- get it?). 9:19 Music Group released “Understand” by Gunny H featuring Plat to celebrate. There’s much more music and videos dropping soon by artists like Dephree, Jenvoix, and Trapbo Chad. It’s safe to say that King Graint lives up to his name and will continue working hard to bring the people great music. Stay tuned because he’s a true gem in this industry.