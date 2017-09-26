A$AP Nast is preparing to release his first footwear and apparel collection with Converse. The limited capsule collection will be here Thursday, September 28th at the Footlocker Times Square flagship store. The Hip-Hop recording artist is an avid collector of mid-century modern furniture, and used inspiration from threads, textures and patterns from this influential time in design history. The collection features a One Star and a Chuck Taylor All Star 70 in addition to a customized Converse tee.

Being born and raised in Harlem, I’m excited to drop my [first] design collaboration in my city. Fashion has always been a priority whether expressed through my style or rap– I am telling a story. As a young creative, Converse gave me the opportunity to share my vision, passion, and personal inspiration of a timeless era through the collection.

The limited edition Converse x A$AP Nast collection launches on September 28 at 5pm EST exclusively at the Foot Locker flagship in Times Square as the sneakers will retail for $100 and the t-shirts will price at $35. Items will be sold at a first come, first served basis.