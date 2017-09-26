Today in Source News Flash

Last night new Chance The Rapper has arrived. During his performance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the Chicago native debuted a new, still untitled track featuring Daniel Ceasar.

Cardi B‘s “Bodak Yellow” finally hit the top spot on Billboard 100 chart. The rapper made history being the first female rapper to hit No. 1 without features since Lauryn Hill with “That Thing (Doo Woop)” in 1998.

On Sunday night (Sept. 24), Lil Wayne posted an image of himself and producer Scott Storch in a studio and teased the release of Dedication 6. It’s been four years since the first installment of the Dedication mixtape series.

Pharrell Williams was spotted over the weekend at the Global Citizen Festival wearing an absolutely amazing N*E*R*D Human Made jacket. As much as we love the design, it is yet unclear if it will be mass produced.

On September 29, Stüssy and New Balance are set to drop new colorway of their collab 990v4. The shoe will feature Cream colorway, Encap technology, Stüssy logo on laces and insole, mesh with suede overlays.

In Puerto Rico, following Hurricane Maria, scores of buildings are destroyed, power is out in most places, communications are almost nonexistent. The country is facing a threat of humanitarian crisis.

In last night’s game, Dallas Cowboys won against Arizona Cardinals 28-17. The protests from NFL players continued during the national anthem.