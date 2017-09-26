Diddy and DJ Khaled are in talks of creating a new series called The Four, according to TMZ. The talent competition will feature four judges, but is supposed to be different from the shows like it.

Diddy and DJ Khaled will both serve as judges, as the mogul and producer respectively, and will be joined by a songwriter, and a performer. At least one of the remaining two judges will be a female.

The show will be centered on contemporary pop with an emphasis on Hip Hop. The competitors will battle head-to-head, knocking out the front-runners with the ultimate goal of getting help by the entire judge panel to launch their career.

No official deals have been made, but it’s being negotiated.