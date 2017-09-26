After the release of her debut EP PHO in late 2016, Ari Lennox is having a particularly good year. The breakout singer/songwriter and Dreamville’s own has joined one of the most anticipated tours of the year – J. Cole’s 4 Your Eyez Only.
As the tour embarks onto its European stops, Lennox drops a new visual accompanying “Night Drive” track. Check it out above.
J. Cole 4 Your Eyez Only World Tour
9/29 Copenhagen, Denmark – Tap 1
9/30 Oslo, Norway – Spektrum
10/01 Stockholm, Sweden – Annexet
10/03 Cologne, Germany – Palladium
10/05 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
10/06 Berlin, Germany – Columniahalle
10/07 Frankfurt, Germany – Stadthalle Offenbach
10/09 Zurich, Switzerland – Samsung Hall
10/10 Paris, France – Le Zénith
10/12 Nottingham, United Kingdom – Motorpoint Arena
10/14 Birmingham, United Kingdom – Arena, Birmingham
10/15 London, United Kingdom – The O2 Arena
10/16 London, United Kingdom – The O2 Arena
10/18 Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena
10/20 Cardiff, United Kingdom – Motorpoint Arena
10/21 Manchester, United Kingdom – Manchester Arena
10/22 Leeds, United Kingdom – First Direct Arena