After the release of her debut EP PHO in late 2016, Ari Lennox is having a particularly good year. The breakout singer/songwriter and Dreamville’s own has joined one of the most anticipated tours of the year – J. Cole’s 4 Your Eyez Only.

As the tour embarks onto its European stops, Lennox drops a new visual accompanying “Night Drive” track. Check it out above.

 

J. Cole 4 Your Eyez Only World Tour

9/29     Copenhagen, Denmark – Tap 1

9/30     Oslo, Norway – Spektrum

10/01   Stockholm, Sweden – Annexet

10/03   Cologne, Germany –  Palladium

10/05   Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

10/06   Berlin, Germany – Columniahalle

10/07   Frankfurt, Germany – Stadthalle Offenbach

10/09   Zurich, Switzerland – Samsung Hall

10/10   Paris, France – Le Zénith

10/12   Nottingham, United Kingdom – Motorpoint Arena

10/14   Birmingham, United Kingdom – Arena, Birmingham

10/15   London, United Kingdom – The O2 Arena

10/16   London, United Kingdom – The O2 Arena

10/18   Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena

10/20   Cardiff, United Kingdom – Motorpoint Arena

10/21   Manchester, United Kingdom – Manchester Arena

10/22   Leeds, United Kingdom – First Direct Arena