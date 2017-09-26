After the release of her debut EP PHO in late 2016, Ari Lennox is having a particularly good year. The breakout singer/songwriter and Dreamville’s own has joined one of the most anticipated tours of the year – J. Cole’s 4 Your Eyez Only.

As the tour embarks onto its European stops, Lennox drops a new visual accompanying “Night Drive” track. Check it out above.

J. Cole 4 Your Eyez Only World Tour

9/29 Copenhagen, Denmark – Tap 1

9/30 Oslo, Norway – Spektrum

10/01 Stockholm, Sweden – Annexet

10/03 Cologne, Germany – Palladium

10/05 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

10/06 Berlin, Germany – Columniahalle

10/07 Frankfurt, Germany – Stadthalle Offenbach

10/09 Zurich, Switzerland – Samsung Hall

10/10 Paris, France – Le Zénith

10/12 Nottingham, United Kingdom – Motorpoint Arena

10/14 Birmingham, United Kingdom – Arena, Birmingham

10/15 London, United Kingdom – The O2 Arena

10/16 London, United Kingdom – The O2 Arena

10/18 Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena

10/20 Cardiff, United Kingdom – Motorpoint Arena

10/21 Manchester, United Kingdom – Manchester Arena

10/22 Leeds, United Kingdom – First Direct Arena