Dreamville/Interscope Records recording artist Lute will release West 1996 Pt.2 on September 29th at all digital retailers. The new project is the follow up to his first solo mixtape West 1996 which dropped back in 2012. The tape caught the ear of J. Cole who signed the rapper to Dreamville Records in 2015. He also dropped the Lute: Still Slummin’ Documentary which you can see HERE.

The new tape will feature soulful production contributions from GRAMMY-winner Cam O’bi (“Ford’s Prayer” and “Premonition” feat. Earthgang), Shiggy (“Home” feat. Elevator Jay and “Git Up’ feat. GQ Slaughter), Elite (“Ambitions”) and Save Allen (“Morning Shift“, “Crabs In A Barrel“ and “Livin’ Life” feat. High I’m Ry).

On the project, Lute says:

“This project is an accumulation of chapters and events leading up to Dreamville signing me. It’s a window into the last five years of my life…the obstacles, the challenges, the changes. It’s also motivation to not let people or circumstances define who you are. My only competition is the person I was yesterday. I’ve been patient and very appreciative of this platform and now its time to show what I’m capable of.”

Watch the video for his new single “Juggin’,” directed by Anthony Supreme HERE.