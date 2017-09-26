Former YEEZY designer Salehe Bembury has been confirmed as Versace’s new Head of Sneaker Design. Bembury began as part of Cole Haan’s “Innovation” team where he created the renowned LunarGrand silhouette. YEEZY Season 3 and Season 4 were heavily shaped by the design work of Bembury.

Versace is evidently looking to hire people whose forte is street wear. Louis Vuitton’s creative director Kim Jones as well as Virgil Abloh of Off White have both been rumored to soon join Versace. Both are masters of street wear and only time will tell if they join the storied Italian fashion house.